UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea V Porto Champions League Tie To Be Played In Seville

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Chelsea v Porto Champions League tie to be played in Seville

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Both legs of the Champions League quarter-final between Portuguese club Porto and Premier League side Chelsea will be played in Seville, Spain, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, UEFA confirmed on Tuesday.

The matches will be played at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, with the first leg on April 7 and the return on April 13.

Portugal was removed from the British government's list of countries on a travel ban red list earlier this month but anyone entering the UK from there is still required to self-isolate for 10 days.

It is just the latest European tie this season to be impacted by travel restrictions related to the pandemic.

Ironically the first leg of Chelsea's last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid was moved from Spain to the Romanian capital Bucharest.

Spain this week eased restrictions on people entering the country from the UK for certain reasons, including participants in high-level sporting events.

Both legs of the last-16 ties between Liverpool and RB Leipzig, and between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach, were switched to Budapest.

Meanwhile the two legs of the Europa League last-32 tie between Arsenal and Lisbon giants Benfica were played at neutral venues, in Italy and Greece.

Chelsea have already played at the Sanchez Pizjuan this season, beating Sevilla 4-0 in a group game in December.

Related Topics

Liverpool Leipzig Budapest Porto Lisbon Bucharest Seville Spain Italy United Kingdom Greece April December From Government Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Sevilla Borussia

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

24 minutes ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

30 minutes ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

37 minutes ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

59 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.