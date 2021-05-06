Chelsea v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :Starting line-ups for the Champions League semi-final, second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (1900 GMT kick-off; Agg 1-1): Chelsea (3-4-1-2) Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta (capt), N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount; Timo Werner, Kai Havertz Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER) Real Madrid (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos (capt), Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA) Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)