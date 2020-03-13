UrduPoint.com
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi Becomes First Premier League Player With Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player with virus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chelsea's players and coaching staff were ordered into isolation as Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player confirmed to have the new coronavirus late on Thursday.

"Chelsea men's team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for coronavirus returned this evening," a club statement said.

"Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines."

