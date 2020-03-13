Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi Becomes First Premier League Player With Virus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:30 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chelsea's players and coaching staff were ordered into isolation as Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player confirmed to have the new coronavirus late on Thursday.
"Chelsea men's team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for coronavirus returned this evening," a club statement said.
"Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines."