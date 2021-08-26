UrduPoint.com

Chelsea's Jorginho, Barcelona's Putellas Win UEFA Player Of Year Prizes

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Chelsea's Jorginho, Barcelona's Putellas win UEFA player of year prizes

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was named UEFA men's player of the year at a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday, beating his club colleague N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to the prize.

Jorginho starred alongside Kante in the Chelsea team that won the Champions League, beating De Bruyne's City in the final in Porto, and then helped Italy win Euro 2020.

The prize was voted for by a jury composed of the coaches of the 24 national teams who took part in Euro 2020, 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of last season's Champions League and Europa League, as well as one journalist from each of UEFA's 55 member associations.

The 29-year-old Jorginho got 175 points, eight more than De Bruyne, with Kante third in the voting.

"It's just really surreal for me based on where I've come from, my background," the Brazilian-born midfielder told UEFA.

com.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the women's player of the year prize after captaining her side to Champions League glory, scoring in the 4-0 final win over Chelsea.

The 27-year-old Spaniard pipped her Barcelona team-mates Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens, the Dutch international, to the award.

"This prize was won by the whole team, the whole club. It is such an achievement that so many Barca players were nominated for the award," Putellas, who was not present in Istanbul, said in a video message.

Jorginho was also not in attendance in Istanbul, where the UEFA Champions League draw was held, with Turkey on the UK's red list meaning obligatory hotel quarantine for anyone returning from there.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won the men's coach of the year prize with Barcelona's Lluis Cortes winning in the women's category.

Related Topics

Turkey Hotel Porto Barcelona Istanbul Italy United Kingdom Euro Women 2020 From Chelsea Manchester City Coach

Recent Stories

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal ..

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal

34 minutes ago
 Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 a ..

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

34 minutes ago
 Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbou ..

Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbouring countries along for peace ..

34 minutes ago
 President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

34 minutes ago
 PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise ..

PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise: Gill

34 minutes ago
 African countries aim to eradicate polio after out ..

African countries aim to eradicate polio after outbreaks

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.