UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea's Kante Fit To Start In Porto Showdown

Muhammad Irfan 49 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Chelsea's Kante fit to start in Porto showdown

Seville, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was declared fit to start Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Porto.

Kante had recovered sufficiently from a hamstring injury to make Thomas Tuchel's side for the tie on neutral territory in Seville.

Kante has struggled with injuries throughout the season, making a tentative return with substitute appearances in the first leg against Porto and in the Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

Tuchel waited until the last minute to give the France World Cup winner a chance to play as Chelsea looked to defend a 2-0 lead from last week's first leg.

Thiago Silva replaced Kurt Zouma in Chelsea's three-man central defence, while Reece James started ahead of Callum Hudson-Odoi at right wing-back.

Sergio Oliveira started for Porto after suspension, replacing Luis Diaz in midfield.

Chelsea are looking to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Porto at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Chelsea (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta (capt), Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER) Porto (4-3-3) Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Pepe (capt), Chancel Mbemba, Zaidu Sanusi; Marko Grujic, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Jesus Corona, Moussa Marega, Otavio Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR) Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Related Topics

World France Porto Seville Lead Christian From Chelsea Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

34 minutes ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

49 minutes ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

56 minutes ago

EU Allocates Over $68Mln Toward Humanitarian Aid i ..

56 minutes ago

Turkey to host Afghan peace meeting from April 24

56 minutes ago

US Working Toward Stable Ties With Russia, Not Loo ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.