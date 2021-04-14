Seville, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was declared fit to start Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Porto.

Kante had recovered sufficiently from a hamstring injury to make Thomas Tuchel's side for the tie on neutral territory in Seville.

Kante has struggled with injuries throughout the season, making a tentative return with substitute appearances in the first leg against Porto and in the Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

Tuchel waited until the last minute to give the France World Cup winner a chance to play as Chelsea looked to defend a 2-0 lead from last week's first leg.

Thiago Silva replaced Kurt Zouma in Chelsea's three-man central defence, while Reece James started ahead of Callum Hudson-Odoi at right wing-back.

Sergio Oliveira started for Porto after suspension, replacing Luis Diaz in midfield.

Chelsea are looking to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Porto at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Chelsea (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta (capt), Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER) Porto (4-3-3) Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Pepe (capt), Chancel Mbemba, Zaidu Sanusi; Marko Grujic, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Jesus Corona, Moussa Marega, Otavio Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR) Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)