Chelsea's Lampard Out-wits Mourinho Amid Crowd Racism At Spurs

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:40 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Frank Lampard out-witted mentor Jose Mourinho as Chelsea powered to a 2-0 win in the Premier League away to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The pulsating game featured a double from Brazil's Willian, a red card for South Korea's Son Heung-min and allegations of racist abuse.

Chelsea's German defender Rudiger was the player who appeared to be on the receiving end of verbal abuse from home fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

