UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea's Mendy Almost Quit Football During Year With No Club

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Chelsea's Mendy almost quit football during year with no club

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Edouard Mendy says his struggles to save his football career when he found himself without a club have set him up to succeed at Chelsea.

The Senegal goalkeeper joined the Blues in a £20 million ($26 million) deal from Rennes last month, but in 2014 he was without a club and feared for his future in the sport.

The 28-year-old was forced to take unemployment benefit in France after being released by Cherbourg, and then his partner became pregnant.

After a year in the wilderness and training with Le Havre's reserves, Mendy secured a move to Marseille and the chance to resurrect his career.

Now the France-born stopper is Senegal and Chelsea's number one, ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, and he admitted that his year of adversity had proved formative.

"If someone had said to me six years ago when I didn't have a club that I would end up here, I wouldn't have even bothered looking at or listening to them," Mendy said on Thursday.

"I did genuinely have my doubts about whether I would carry on.

"But I look at it now and say that it's thanks to those moments that I am where I am today, and my family has also been able to benefit from where I've got to with my football.

" He said while at Le Havre he would train with the reserves in the mornings and go to the gym or train with his brother in the afternoons.

Mendy said he had to take unemployment support so he could dedicate myself totally to football.

"It was incredibly difficult and also my partner was expecting our first baby," he said "And so the unemployment support wasn't going to be enough for us, we needed something else, and so I did start looking for other work.

"But then I had the opportunity to go to Marseille and I was given a trial there." That proved the turning point for the giant keeper.

"Fortunately for me it worked, and when it did it was like a complete relief for me," he said. "Because one year to go without football is an incredibly long time." Chelsea's technical director Petr Cech played a pivotal role in recommending Mendy to manager Frank Lampard and Mendy said he wanted to repay his faith.

"It is very pleasing to hear that he has been watching me and saying that he liked my profile and the way I was performing," said the goalkeeper.

"Now it is up to me to repay their interest in me, having brought me to the club," he added.

Related Topics

Football France Cherbourg Rennes Marseille Le Havre Senegal Family From Chelsea Million

Recent Stories

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support ..

16 minutes ago

US Working on Sanctioning Myanmar Officials for Op ..

16 minutes ago

Barbarians' Covid breach puts England game in doub ..

16 minutes ago

If Russia Wanted to Poison Navalny Would Never Let ..

20 minutes ago

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.