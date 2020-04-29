UrduPoint.com
Cheltenham Probably Should Not Have Gone Ahead: Irish Racing Chief

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Horse Racing Ireland's chief executive Brian Kavanagh believes the Cheltenham Festival should probably have been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The prestigious four-day Cheltenham meeting ran from March 10-13 despite the swift spread of the virus at that time.

Premier League football was postponed from March 13 and Kavanagh feels it would have been wiser to halt the racing or move the festival behind closed doors.

"I think with hindsight, people would recognise that Cheltenham would have been much better if it went behind closed doors," Kavanagh said in an interview with Sport For business on Wednesday.

"It is not a decision that we have any control over, it's entirely a matter for the British authorities and the British government.

Up to 68,000 spectators attended each day of the Festival seven weeks ago, including around 10,000 who travelled from Ireland.

