Chemical arms watchdog says Syria probe leakers 'not whistleblowers'

The Hague, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The world's chemical watchdog on Thursday slammed two former inspectors who leaked confidential papers questioning the body's findings into a 2018 chlorine attack in the Syrian town of Douma, saying they "are not whistleblowers".

"Inspectors A and B are not whistleblowers. They are individuals who could not accept that their views are not backed by evidence," the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) head Fernando Arias said.