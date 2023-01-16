Chemical Plant Explosion Leaves 2 Dead, 12 Missing In NE China
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 10:50 AM
SHENYANG, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :An explosion at a chemical plant in Panshan County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sunday afternoon left two people dead, 12 missing and 34 injured, according to the county publicity department Monday.
The injured, including four in severe condition, have been hospitalized for medical treatment, said the department.