Chen outshines Yamaguchi at Badminton World Tour Finals

Bangkok, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Top-ranked women's singles star Akane Yamaguchi suffered a shock defeat at the season-ending badminton World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Thursday, while Denmark's Viktor Axelsen put in another dominant show in the men's draw.

The Badminton World Federation shifted the $1.5 million flagship event to Bangkok's Nimibutr Arena because China's tough pandemic restrictions forced the tournament out of Guangzhou.

Japan's Yamaguchi went down to Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China.

It was a vital win for the fourth-ranked Chen -- who had a disappointing opening round, losing to Indonesian rising star Gregoria Mariska Tunjung on Wednesday.

Chen claimed the first game 21-19 but only after Yamaguchi -- who retained her world title in August -- saved three game points.

Yamaguchi showed some flashes of brilliance in the second and looked like she was on the verge of securing a tie-breaker, but squandered a four-point advantage at the interval.

Chen fought back to even the scores and ultimately claim the second game 21-18 and victory in 49 minutes.

Meanwhile, South Korean young gun An Se Young, 20, kept her hopes alive, beating Tunjung -- a crucial win after a loss a day earlier to Yamaguchi.

She powered through the first game, winning 21-9, but Tunjung dug deep to level the match by taking the second game 21-11.

An, the defending champion, held her nerve to claim the final game 21-10.

In the men's draw, world number one Axelsen polished off Japan's Kodai Naraoka in 32 minutes 21-5, 21-15 to claim back-to-back wins.

"I went into this match with a really serious mindset because I knew... if I won in straight games I would be proceeding to the semi-finals," Axelsen told reporters.

Seventh-ranked Indonesian Anthony Ginting also bolstered his chances of a semi-final berth, beating Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-14, 12-21, 21-19.

"I will try my best again tomorrow, try to relax and enjoy every single game," Ginting said.

His fellow countryman Jonatan Christie prevailed in a thriller against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 16-21, 22-20, 21-10.

Lu Guang Zu from China screamed with joy as he triumphed in a gruelling three-game nail-biter over India's H.S. Prannoy 23-21,17-21, 21-19.