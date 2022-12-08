UrduPoint.com

Chen Outshines Yamaguchi At Badminton World Tour Finals

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Chen outshines Yamaguchi at Badminton World Tour Finals

Bangkok, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Top-ranked women's singles star Akane Yamaguchi suffered a shock defeat at the season-ending badminton World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Thursday, while Denmark's Viktor Axelsen put in another dominant show in the men's draw.

The Badminton World Federation shifted the $1.5 million flagship event to Bangkok's Nimibutr Arena because China's tough pandemic restrictions forced the tournament out of Guangzhou.

Japan's Yamaguchi went down to Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China.

It was a vital win for the fourth-ranked Chen -- who had a disappointing opening round, losing to Indonesian rising star Gregoria Mariska Tunjung on Wednesday.

Chen claimed the first game 21-19 but only after Yamaguchi -- who retained her world title in August -- saved three game points.

Yamaguchi showed some flashes of brilliance in the second and looked like she was on the verge of securing a tie-breaker, but squandered a four-point advantage at the interval.

Chen fought back to even the scores and ultimately claim the second game 21-18 and victory in 49 minutes.

Meanwhile, South Korean young gun An Se Young, 20, kept her hopes alive, beating Tunjung -- a crucial win after a loss a day earlier to Yamaguchi.

She powered through the first game, winning 21-9, but Tunjung dug deep to level the match by taking the second game 21-11.

An, the defending champion, held her nerve to claim the final game 21-10.

In the men's draw, world number one Axelsen polished off Japan's Kodai Naraoka in 32 minutes 21-5, 21-15 to claim back-to-back wins.

"I went into this match with a really serious mindset because I knew... if I won in straight games I would be proceeding to the semi-finals," Axelsen told reporters.

Seventh-ranked Indonesian Anthony Ginting also bolstered his chances of a semi-final berth, beating Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-14, 12-21, 21-19.

"I will try my best again tomorrow, try to relax and enjoy every single game," Ginting said.

His fellow countryman Jonatan Christie prevailed in a thriller against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 16-21, 22-20, 21-10.

Lu Guang Zu from China screamed with joy as he triumphed in a gruelling three-game nail-biter over India's H.S. Prannoy 23-21,17-21, 21-19.

Related Topics

India World China Badminton Young Guangzhou Singapore Bangkok Japan North Korea Denmark Turkish Lira August Women Olympics Event From Best Million

Recent Stories

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari g ..

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari go viral on social media

17 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

2 hours ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

2 hours ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

2 hours ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.