UrduPoint.com

Chengdu-Karachi Direct Flights To Boost Sino-Pak Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Chengdu-Karachi direct flights to boost Sino-Pak cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistani airline Serene Air is set to launch direct flights from Chengdu China to Kalachi soon.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has recently approved the opening of the Chengdu-Kalachi direct flight route.

This route will be a passenger and cargo mixed route. At the beginning of it's operation, the passenger air route will be turned into cargo route to meet the need of international logistics air cargo. And two flights are arranged per week. Its maiden flight date remains undecided so far, China Economic Net reported on Thursday.

Upon this route's operation, it will strengthen the trade, economic and cultural exchanges between Pakistan and the western region of China.

It is learnt that the Chengdu-Kalachi direct flight will cut the travel time to about six hours from 16 hours the fastest time by connecting flights at present.

Chengdu has active communications and exchanges with Pakistan in various areas, including education, trade and culture. The 2021 International Conference on China-Pakistan Cooperation held in Chengdu attracted about 150 participants online and offline, including Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, experts and entrepreneurs from China and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education China Chengdu From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

14 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

16 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

16 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>