Chengdu Player Banned For Three Games For Head-butting

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Chengdu Rongcheng player Abduhamit Abdugheni has been banned for three matches after he head-butted a Beijing Guoan player in a Chinese Super League game on Wednesday.

The Chengdu defender was also fined 30,000 RMB, according to a statement released by the Chinese Football Association on Friday.

"In the 41st minute of the game when the referee halted the play, Chengdu Rongcheng player Abduhamit Abdugheni committed an act of violence by head-butting an opposition player in the face," the statement read.

Abdugheni was consequently sent off before two of his teammates were also expelled in the second half.

Beijing Guoan eventually beat the eight-man Chengdu side 3-2.

