Cheptegei breaks 5km world record

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds.

The 10,000m world champion made the most of perfect conditions in the second edition of this race to improve on Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto's previous best of 13min 18sec last month in Valencia.

Cheptegei took 10,000m gold at the world championships in Doha last October, with Kipruto in bronze.