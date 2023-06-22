Chery Pakistan to launch over 20 C-DM models by 2024

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :With the Kunpeng Super Performance Electric Hybrid C-DM special engine and gearbox released earlier this month, Chery Group has entered a new era of electric hybrid performance.

Chery Group's three brands, Chery, Exeed and Jetour, will be fully hybridized with the support of Kunpeng super-performance electric hybrid C-DM. Chery Group will launch more than 20 C-DM models by 2024, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Kunpeng super-performance electric hybrid C-DM embodies the 18-year accumulation of Chery hybrid technology, which is not only an outstanding achievement in the field of hybrid technology, but also an important technical support for Chery Group's overall transformation to new energy.

Kunpeng super-performance electric hybrid C-DM combines Chery's leading strength in many technical areas to make a breakthrough in all-round innovation.

With its absolute superior performance, such as thermal efficiency 44.5%, comprehensive range 1400+km, fuel consumption of 4.2L per 100 km, acceleration of 4.26s, it subverts users' cognition and expectation of electric hybrid products and opens a new era of electric hybrid.

Chery has introduced two hybrid models. The first is a fifth-generation ACTECO 1.5TGDI high-efficiency engine with a 3-speed super electric hybrid DHT combination mode.

As the power core of Kunpeng super-performance electric hybrid C-DM, the fifth-generation ACTECO 1.5TGDI high-efficiency hybrid special engine has a maximum power of 115kW and a maximum torque of 220Nm.

The other combination consists of the fifth-generation ACTECO 1.5TGDI high-efficiency hybrid special engine and the newly developed non-polar super hybrid DHT.

The electric hybrid DHT features an E-CVT non-inductive transmission for a smooth and quiet driving experience comparable to that of a pure electric vehicle.

The maximum speed of the drive motor/generator is 16,000 RPM, the maximum efficiency of the motor is 98% (the industry average is 97%), and the comprehensive battery life is 1400+km, providing users with the optimal configuration of ultra-low energy consumption.

Independent innovation has always been the driving force for Chery to achieve scientific and technological evolution.

Under the guidance of the 'Yaoguang 2025' strategy, Chery has continuously consolidated the 15 major technology tracks and quickly landed the combination of new energy strategic development.

At present, the four major passenger car brands Chery, Exeed, Jetour and iCAR are fully accelerating the new energy, intelligence.

Facing the new track, Chery continues to build its technological leadership and has formed 4 major power technology routes: fuel power, hybrid power, pure electric power, and hydrogen power, strongly opening Chery's new energy journey.

Dedication to technology has won Chery the recognition in the market.

From January to May, Chery sold about 600,000 vehicles, up nearly 40 percent year-on-year, while its sales outside China were even more eye-popping, thanks to its international reputation for powertrains.

In 2022, Chery's export volume exceeded 450,000 vehicles for the first time, reaching 451,300 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 67.7%, setting a new record for exports.

Chery Pakistan is currently working on bringing third-generation hybrid products to Pakistan.