Chess King Khachanov Seeks All Right Moves Against Djokovic

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Karen Khachanov hopes he can translate his skills on the chessboard to checkmate Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

Russian 11th seed Khachanov reached the quarter-finals in Paris for the second time on Sunday with a four sets win over Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, setting up a clash with 22-time major winner Djokovic.

"You need to play really good chess to beat him," said 27-year-old Khachanov who spends large parts of his free time trying to master the intricacies of chess.

With only one win in nine meetings against Djokovic, Khachanov desperately needs the strategy of chess to help him in his quest.

"I like to play chess in the morning to start the brain working and going. I think there are some similarities here," he explained.

"I think when you open your head and you are really full into the game, you see the field much bigger. You see the possible shots which you can make troubles to the opponent.

I think there are some similarities. Maybe it helps me." On Sunday, Khachanov came through 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 against Sonego to reach his third straight quarter-final at the Slams after semi-final runs at last year's US Open and the Australian Open in January.

"I didn't know what to do in the first set but I said just fight my way through," said the Russian.

"I served for the third set, got broken and was 4-0 down in the tiebreak. It was just like the last match and I won that anyway." Two-time French Open champion Djokovic later reached his 55th quarter-final at the majors and record 17th in Paris by easing past Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

"He's one of the toughest opponents," said Khachanov of the Serb.

"You cannot count him out. I have ultimate respect, but I'm focused, I'm pumped to do well, and let's see if I can make it or not this time."

