Chevron reports annual loss of $5.5 bn on lower oil prices

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Chevron reported a fourth-quarter loss Friday to conclude a rocky year for oil companies as the coronavirus battered demand for petroleum products.

The US oil giant lost $665 million in the quarter ending December 31, taking the full-year hit to $5.5 billion in the red for all of 2020. Oil prices fell to historic lows in 2020 in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns that devastated demand.