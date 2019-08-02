UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chicago Braces For Rise In Gun Violence Amid Summer Heat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:40 AM

Chicago braces for rise in gun violence amid summer heat

Chicago, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chicago police and residents are bracing for an increase in shootings in America's third-largest city, where the violence never takes a day off and rises as summer temperatures soar.

With a major music festival set to begin this weekend during the warmest part of the year, some wonder if the demands on police to protect the event will leave problem areas elsewhere wide open for shooters.

Sixty-six people were shot -- 12 of them fatally -- in Chicago during the first weekend of August last year, and city authorities recorded 565 "criminal homicides" in 2018, almost all involving guns.

"The reality is that nobody is safe. Nobody is off limits. There is no 'off-limits'. The line is gone," said Michael Pfleger, a Catholic priest and social activist.

"Years ago, you didn't do anything at churches or synagogues or mosques, you didn't do anything at somebody's home or their family, especially mothers, and then especially children," he said.

Last weekend, 48 people were shot and eight killed, including two mothers who volunteered to campaign against violence. On Monday, six more were shot, and another 11 the following day.

Related Topics

Police Music Chicago August Criminals 2018 Family Event All

Recent Stories

Japan imports 28.8m barrels of crude oil from UAE ..

8 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar praises UAE’s role in pro ..

8 hours ago

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes ope ..

8 hours ago

US stocks tumble as Trump announces new tariffs on ..

9 hours ago

Smith ton takes Australia to 284 all out in first ..

9 hours ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s grant, final batch ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.