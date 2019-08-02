Chicago braces for rise in gun violence amid summer heat

(@imziishan)

Chicago, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chicago police and residents are bracing for an increase in shootings in America's third-largest city, where the violence never takes a day off and rises as summer temperatures soar.

With a major music festival set to begin this weekend during the warmest part of the year, some wonder if the demands on police to protect the event will leave problem areas elsewhere wide open for shooters.

Sixty-six people were shot -- 12 of them fatally -- in Chicago during the first weekend of August last year, and city authorities recorded 565 "criminal homicides" in 2018, almost all involving guns.

"The reality is that nobody is safe. Nobody is off limits. There is no 'off-limits'. The line is gone," said Michael Pfleger, a Catholic priest and social activist.

"Years ago, you didn't do anything at churches or synagogues or mosques, you didn't do anything at somebody's home or their family, especially mothers, and then especially children," he said.

Last weekend, 48 people were shot and eight killed, including two mothers who volunteered to campaign against violence. On Monday, six more were shot, and another 11 the following day.