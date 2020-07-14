Chicago Marathon cancelled over virus fears

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Chicago Marathon organisers confirmed on Monday that this year's race had been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement said the race, scheduled for October 11, had been shelved after a decision by organisers and the City of Chicago.

Chicago's decision had been largely expected, with several other major marathons around the world already suffering the same fate.