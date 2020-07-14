UrduPoint.com
Chicago Marathon Cancelled Over Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Chicago Marathon cancelled over virus fears

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Chicago Marathon organisers confirmed on Monday that this year's race had been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement said the race, scheduled for October 11, had been shelved after a decision by organisers and the City of Chicago.

Chicago's decision had been largely expected, with several other major marathons around the world already suffering the same fate.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

