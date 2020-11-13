UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chicago Mayor Issues Stay-at-home Advisory Effective Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Chicago mayor issues stay-at-home advisory effective Monday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The mayor of Chicago, the United States' third biggest city, on Thursday issued a new stay-at-home advisory that will be effective from November 16.

"I'm issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school," said Lori Lightfoot.

Related Topics

Chicago United States November All From

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

2 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

2 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

1 hour ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

1 hour ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.