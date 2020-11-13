Chicago mayor issues stay-at-home advisory effective Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The mayor of Chicago, the United States' third biggest city, on Thursday issued a new stay-at-home advisory that will be effective from November 16.

"I'm issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school," said Lori Lightfoot.