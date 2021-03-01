UrduPoint.com
Chicago, Toronto Game Called Off After Covid Alert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Chicago, Toronto game called off after Covid alert

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The NBA has postponed Sunday's clash between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors in Florida after the Raptors were unable to raise a team due to Covid-19, the league said.

A statement said the game at the Amalie Arena in Tampa had been shelved "because of positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors".

"The team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Bulls," the league said.

Toronto are playing their home games in Florida this season because of restrictions affecting travel between the United States and Canada.

On Friday, six members of the Raptors coaching staff including head coach Nick Nurse were absent from Toronto's win over the Houston Rockets in Tampa because Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Toronto forward Pascal Siakam also sat out the game due to the same protocols.

