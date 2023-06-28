CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:The air quality for much of the Chicago area has been deemed unhealthy due to drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada.

As of 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Tuesday, AirNow.gov listed Chicago's air quality at 258, the worst air quality of any major city in the world.

Air Quality Alerts are in effect Tuesday for the Chicago area and the U.S. states of Wisconsin and Indiana.

The Chicago Park District has moved programs, including summer camps, indoors, while all beaches in Evanston in the northern suburbs of Chicago have been closed, local media reported Tuesday.

AirNow.gov recommends people who must be outside wear an N95 mask and those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to reduce exposure.