UrduPoint.com

Chiefs And Crusaders Book Super Rugby Semi-final Berths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Chiefs and Crusaders book Super Rugby semi-final berths

Hamilton, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Canterbury Crusaders and Waikato Chiefs gained revenge for shock defeats earlier in the Super Rugby Pacific season as the competition's two highest qualifiers booked home semi-finals on Saturday.

The brutally efficient Crusaders hammered the Fijian Drua 49-8 in their quarter-final in Christchurch to set up an all-New Zealand semi-final against the Auckland Blues next week.

The top-qualifying Chiefs had to work harder in their quarter-final against the Queensland Reds in Hamilton, only pulling clear in the dying minutes to win 29-20 and line up a final-four showdown against either the ACT Brumbies or Wellington Hurricanes.

Both wins had a tinge of retribution about them.

The Chiefs' only loss of the regular season came four weeks ago against the Reds while the second-ranked Crusaders were stunned by the Drua in Lautoka in round three.

A Crusaders side chasing a seventh-successive title under Scott Robertson ensured there would be no repeat, scoring the first three of their seven tries inside the opening 14 minutes.

It was exactly the start captain Scott Barrett had asked for.

"The Fijian Drua boys got one over us earlier in the season but I think we played our pressure game," Barrett said.

"We started really well, we didn't really give them a sniff until late in the first half." Hooker Cody Taylor crossed twice against an outclassed Drua, who were making history as the first Pacific-Island-based side to contest a Super Rugby knockout match.

Winger Selestino Ravutaumada scored from an intercept late in the first half but could not match a Crusaders side whose night was only spoiled by more potential injury problems.

Of concern was All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo'unga limping from the field in the closing stages with a leg complaint.

Earlier, the man who is challenging for Mo'unga's Test No.10 jersey, Damian McKenzie, was a match-winner with the boot for the Chiefs.

McKenzie landed all his seven shots at goal in a 19-point performance, denying the Reds the chance to become the first Australian side to win a finals match on New Zealand soil.

The eighth-ranked qualifiers threatened an enormous boilover when they went 20-19 ahead entering the final quarter, after winger Suliasi Vunivalu crossed for his second try.

However, the Chiefs held their nerve, reclaiming the lead through McKenzie's fifth penalty after a try to No.8 Pita Gus Sowakula with four minutes remaining.

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane said his side were pushed to the limit.

"It was an arm wrestle, we had to grind it out, but I'm proud of the way we kept our composure," he said.

The Reds scored three tries to two but their flyhalf Tom Lynagh landed just two of his five shots, with McKenzie's accuracy proving decisive as he lifted his competition-leading season tally of points to 167.

The visitors matched the Chiefs' vaunted physicality early on and opened up a 10-9 lead late in the first spell through tries to Vunivalu and Harry Wilson.

The match marks the end of a six-year tenure for Reds coach Brad Thorn, with the former All Blacks forward and Australian rugby league international announcing in April he would be standing down.

dgi/sft/aha

Related Topics

Threatened Hamilton Lautoka Pita Man Wellington Christchurch Auckland Lead Cody Turkish Lira April All From Coach Allied Rental Modarba New Zealand

Recent Stories

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

8 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

2 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

3 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

3 hours ago
 Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes ..

Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes Instagram posts

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.