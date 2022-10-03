Washington, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns Sunday to spark the Kansas City Chiefs over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 in an early season showdown of NFL title contenders.

The rematch of Super Bowl 55 from February 2021, where Brady won his record seventh Super Bowl crown in the same stadium, was in the Chiefs' hands from the opening kickoff, when Kansas City recovered a fumble to set up a touchdown on the way to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter and 28-17 halftime edge.

"We wanted to win, not only for that but to get our season on track," Mahomes said. "To come down here in this stadium and win a game, it was special." Mahomes, who cracked the 20,000 career yards mark in the contest, completed 23 of 37 passes overall and dominated the first half, throwing for 141 yards and two touchdowns, one a wild 2-yard flip to Clyde Edwards-Helaire after evading several defenders.

Brady completed 38 of 51 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Mike Evans, who made eight receptions for 103 yards.

Philadelphia's Miles Sanders ran 27 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns and the Eagles remained the NFL's only unbeaten team by beating visiting Jacksonville 29-21.

Josh Allen threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Buffalo to a 23-20 victory at Baltimore, the Bills improving to 3-1.

Allen connected with Isaiah McKenzie on a 4-yard touchdown throw in the second quarter and scored on an 11-yard run in the third as the Bills equalized at 20-20.

The Ravens had a chance at a 19-yard field goal to reclaim the lead, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh went for a fourth-down play and Lamar Jackson threw an interception.

"I felt like it gave us the best chance to win," Harbaugh said.

Buffalo then marched 77 yards to set up a 21-yard Tyler Bass field goal on the final play for the victory.

But the news wasn't all good for Buffalo as McKenzie was removed from the game with a concussion.

Aaron Rodgers completed 21-of-35 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns, the second of them his 500th career TD pass, to lead the host Green Bay Packers over New England 27-24. Mason Crosby kicked the winning field goal as time expired in overtime, lifting Green Bay to 3-1.

- Vikings win in London - New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz missed a 61-yard field goal attempt as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 28-25 victory over the Saints in London.

Lutz had connected from 60 yards to tie the game but Minnesota's Greg Joseph made a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining. Lutz's final kick hit the left upright and the crossbar before staying out.

Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns to lead the New York Giants over Chicago 20-12 while Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns and Austin Ekeler ran for two in the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-24 triumph at winless Houston.

Derrick Henry ran for 114 yards and a touchdown while Ryan Tannehill tossed two touchdown passes as Tennessee won 24-17 at Indianapolis.

Geno Smith threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns and Rashaad Penny ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns to lead Seattle's 48-45 triumph at Detroit.

Cooper Rush threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns to spark the Dallas Cowboys over visiting Washington 25-10.

South Korean-born kicker Younghoe Koo kicked three field goals, the last a 45-yarder with 2:28 remaining to give Atlanta a 23-20 victory over Cleveland.

Breece Hall scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds remaining as the New York Jets won 24-20 at Pittsburgh, where a spectator died after a fall from an escalator following the contest.

Josh Jacobs ran 28 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns to power the host Las Vegas Raiders to their first victory, downing Denver 32-23.

Arizona defensive end J.J. Watt played in the Cardinals' 26-16 victory at Carolina following his heart being shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after suffering atrial fibrillation.