Chiefs Cornerback Baker Suffers Serious Leg Injury Against Chargers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Chiefs cornerback Baker suffers serious leg injury against Chargers

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker's NFL season is likely over after the backup cornerback suffered a gruesome leg injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Baker was chasing Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton down the sidelines when his left knee appeared to buckle under his body, sending him crashing to the turf.

The former first round draft pick was playing in just his second game of the season. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs signed him at mid-season but he was used sparingly and the main reason he played Sunday is because they wanted to rest their starters heading into the playoffs.

Baker lay on the field for several minutes while medical personnel immobilized his leg.

He was placed on a stretcher and saluted the crowd of 13,200 at Arrowhead Stadium to let them know he was OK just before he was loaded into the cart. The Chargers won the game 38-21.

The Chiefs did not release any immediate details about the extent of the injury.

Kansas City acquired Baker in November from the New York Giants who waived him after he was arrested and charged with four counts of robbery in connection with an alleged hold up at a party in May in Miami.

The charges were dropped after a lawyer for his alleged victims was arrested and charged with extortion.

