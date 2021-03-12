Chiefs cut injured top blockers who missed Super Bowl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost two of his top protectors Thursday when the Chiefs released offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

Both blockers were injured and absent from last month's Super Bowl, leaving Mahomes scrambling to make plays as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dethroned the defending champion Chiefs 31-9.

With the Chiefs projected above the NFL salary cap limit of $182.5 million, trimmed from last season by losses due to Covid-19, Kansas City had to cut salaries and they dropped left tackle Fisher and right tackle Schwartz.

"I'd like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "Every day both of these men came to work with the right attitude, ready to grind, both on the field and in the classroom.

"These guys are both dirty tough, but beyond that, they're good people and I enjoyed coaching them." Schwartz, who missed 10 games last season with a back injury, underwent surgery and plans to play in 2021.

He spent five seasons fending off pass rushers and his departure opened $6.25 million in salary cap space.

Fisher, the top overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft, has played his entire career with the Chiefs, starting 113 games and protecting the blind side of Mahomes.

But he sustained an Achilles tendon injury in Kansas City's final victory before the Super Bowl and departs saving the Chiefs $11.968 million in salary cap funds.

"There are a whole lot of memories that I'll be blessed to take with me from my time in Kansas City," Fisher said in an Instagram post. "We really did something special in those eight years. I wouldn't change a thing.

"Unfortunately I knew this time would come at some point. Sooner than I would have chose, but another opportunity to beat the odds."The Chiefs' offensive line will be a major question mark entering next season, with four other top blockers set to become free agents, weakening the protection for the NFL's highest-paid player even more.