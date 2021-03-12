UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chiefs Cut Injured Top Blockers Who Missed Super Bowl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Chiefs cut injured top blockers who missed Super Bowl

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost two of his top protectors Thursday when the Chiefs released offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

Both blockers were injured and absent from last month's Super Bowl, leaving Mahomes scrambling to make plays as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dethroned the defending champion Chiefs 31-9.

With the Chiefs projected above the NFL salary cap limit of $182.5 million, trimmed from last season by losses due to Covid-19, Kansas City had to cut salaries and they dropped left tackle Fisher and right tackle Schwartz.

"I'd like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "Every day both of these men came to work with the right attitude, ready to grind, both on the field and in the classroom.

"These guys are both dirty tough, but beyond that, they're good people and I enjoyed coaching them." Schwartz, who missed 10 games last season with a back injury, underwent surgery and plans to play in 2021.

He spent five seasons fending off pass rushers and his departure opened $6.25 million in salary cap space.

Fisher, the top overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft, has played his entire career with the Chiefs, starting 113 games and protecting the blind side of Mahomes.

But he sustained an Achilles tendon injury in Kansas City's final victory before the Super Bowl and departs saving the Chiefs $11.968 million in salary cap funds.

"There are a whole lot of memories that I'll be blessed to take with me from my time in Kansas City," Fisher said in an Instagram post. "We really did something special in those eight years. I wouldn't change a thing.

"Unfortunately I knew this time would come at some point. Sooner than I would have chose, but another opportunity to beat the odds."The Chiefs' offensive line will be a major question mark entering next season, with four other top blockers set to become free agents, weakening the protection for the NFL's highest-paid player even more.

Related Topics

Injured Kansas City Mitchell Tampa Post All From Top Coach Million Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in ..

46 minutes ago

UN chief warns of risk of famine for millions arou ..

15 minutes ago

UN Chief Says Worried About Vaccine Nationalism, H ..

15 minutes ago

France sees 'no need' to suspend use of AstraZenec ..

50 minutes ago

Two children killed in Tunisia landmine blast

50 minutes ago

PTA directs service providers to immediately block ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.