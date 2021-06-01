UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chiefs' McKenzie To Miss Rest Of Trans-Tasman Over Red Card

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Chiefs' McKenzie to miss rest of Trans-Tasman over red card

Wellington, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Waikato Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie received a three-week suspension for a dangerous tackle Monday, ending his Super Rugby Trans-Tasman season but keeping him in contention for the upcoming All Blacks Tests.

McKenzie was sent off during the Chiefs' 40-34 loss to the Queensland Reds last weekend for a high shoulder charge on Reds halfback Tate McDermott.

The SANZAAR judiciary panel upheld the red card and suspended McKenzie until June 19, ruling him out of any more Super Rugby matches this season.

The punishment would have been six weeks but McKenzie's early guilty plea and good disciplinary record earned him a discount.

Otherwise, McKenzie would have been out until July 10, missing New Zealand's one-off Test against Tonga and the first match of a two-Test series against Fiji.

The backline star has been in superb form in Super Rugby and is likely to add to his 27 Test caps when the All Blacks face the Pacific islanders.

Related Topics

Tonga Fiji June July All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

7 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

7 hours ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

9 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.