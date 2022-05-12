UrduPoint.com

Chilam Joshi Festival Starts Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A four-day Chilam Joshi festival, will kick off from May 13 (Friday) in Kalash Valley,the festival commemorates the arrival of summer and celebrates the abundance of dairy products during the season.

The people of Kalash love music and dance to the beat of drums.

Both men and women partake in dancing festivities, where they make circles and enjoy the sound of music.

This festival gives an excellent opportunity to celebrate the beginning of summer and to give a message of peace to the world.

During this festival, the people of Kalash pray for the safety of their fields and animals.

