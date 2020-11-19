UrduPoint.com
Child Abuse, Neglect Becomes Rising Concern In Fiji

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A total of 1,452 cases of child abuse and neglect were reported in Fiji under the Child Welfare Act mandatory reporting system last year, said a Fijian minister on Thursday.

While launching a guideline on handling child abuse and neglect in Fiji, Fiji's Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said parents and caregivers need to be more innovative in the way they deal with child abuse and neglect.

According to the Child Welfare Act National Database, 870 cases have been reported between January to July this year alone, she said, adding that the most recorded cases include lack of supervision, medical neglect, and failure to provide food, clothing or shelter as well as physical abuse and sexual abuse on children.

She pointed out that the number of reports under the act has increased every year for the past 10 years.

"We need to revamp the way that we protect and care for our children.

It tells us that we need to be more innovative in the way that we deal with child abuse and neglect. It also tells us that we are continuing to fail as parents, caregivers, or as persons and organizations who have been entrusted with the safety and wellbeing of children." Shairana Ali, chief executive of Save the Children Fiji, said the rise in the number of child abuse cases in Fiji is triggering concern in the community level.

"We are doing awareness at the grassroots level for communities to be in a position to recognize and be in a position to report as soon as they know or come to know of these issues," Ali said.

Save the Children is working together with Fiji's Social Welfare Department to educate the public on learning to speak out and report signs of such acts.

In recent years, child abuse cases have surged in the island nation.

The Child Welfare Act national database shows that 3,061 cases involving children were reported between 2016 and 2018.

