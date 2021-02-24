Child dies in fire at Greek refugee camp: firefighters

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A child has been found dead following a fire Tuesday evening at a refugee camp north of Athens, the fire service said.

The child was not breathing by the time firefighters arrived at the camp at Thiva, 54 kilometres (34 miles) from the Greek capital.

Eight firefighters and four fire engines were needed to bring the fire under control.

According to initial reports, police had to intervene when asylum seekers blocked their access to the building that had caught fire. It is not known what started the blaze.

It was the latest in a series of fires at migrant camps in different parts of Greece.

In winter, many migrants resort to wood fires to keep warm because of the lack of proper heating in the tented camps, which regularly leads to accidents.

Campaigners have repeatedly warned about the plight of those forced to stay in the migrant camps across the country in winter weather.