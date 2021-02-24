UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Dies In Fire At Greek Refugee Camp: Firefighters

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Child dies in fire at Greek refugee camp: firefighters

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A child has been found dead following a fire Tuesday evening at a refugee camp north of Athens, the fire service said.

The child was not breathing by the time firefighters arrived at the camp at Thiva, 54 kilometres (34 miles) from the Greek capital.

Eight firefighters and four fire engines were needed to bring the fire under control.

According to initial reports, police had to intervene when asylum seekers blocked their access to the building that had caught fire. It is not known what started the blaze.

It was the latest in a series of fires at migrant camps in different parts of Greece.

In winter, many migrants resort to wood fires to keep warm because of the lack of proper heating in the tented camps, which regularly leads to accidents.

Campaigners have repeatedly warned about the plight of those forced to stay in the migrant camps across the country in winter weather.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Fire Police Athens Greece From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

8 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

9 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

10 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

8 hours ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

9 hours ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.