Child jockey dies in horse race in eastern Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :An 11-year-old boy died during a horse race in eastern Mongolia, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the police.

The tragic accident happened in the Sukhbaatar province on Sunday, the provincial police department said in a statement, adding that the young jockey died of severe brain injuries after falling from his horse.

Horse races have been prohibited in the nomadic country from Nov. 1 to May 1 of every year since 2019. However, the ban is ignored as many kinds of horse races are held throughout the year in Mongolia.

Many alarming issues from horse races have emerged in recent years, including injuries or fatalities of child jockeys due to such falling-off incidents.