UrduPoint.com

Child Jockey Dies In Horse Race In Eastern Mongolia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Child jockey dies in horse race in eastern Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :An 11-year-old boy died during a horse race in eastern Mongolia, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the police.

The tragic accident happened in the Sukhbaatar province on Sunday, the provincial police department said in a statement, adding that the young jockey died of severe brain injuries after falling from his horse.

Horse races have been prohibited in the nomadic country from Nov. 1 to May 1 of every year since 2019. However, the ban is ignored as many kinds of horse races are held throughout the year in Mongolia.

Many alarming issues from horse races have emerged in recent years, including injuries or fatalities of child jockeys due to such falling-off incidents.

Related Topics

Accident Police Died Young Mongolia May Sunday 2019 Media From Race

Recent Stories

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

22 minutes ago
 Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

4 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.