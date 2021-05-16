UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Killed In House Collapse In Northern England

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Child killed in house collapse in northern England

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :One child died and four adults were injured early on Sunday after two houses collapsed in a suspected gas explosion in northwest England, police said.

Police in the county of Lancashire said they were called to the row of terraced houses at 2:40am (0140 GMT) where they evacuated other residents and set up a safety cordon.

"We remain at scene of a suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Ave Heysham which has caused 2 houses to collapse & badly damaged another," the Lancashire force said on Twitter.

"Sadly, we can now confirm a young child has died & 4 other people have been injured, 2 seriously. Our thoughts are with all those affected." The Lancashire fire department said on Twitter that a major incident had been declared over a suspected gas explosion and firefighters were in the process of searching the collapsed properties.

Local resident Dan Knowles said the sound of the explosion could be heard from his house four streets away.

"My wife and I thought there was an earthquake which woke us, the whole house shook," he said.

"We immediately checked on our kids and got back in bed. We then heard sirens," he added, adding that his family had shut their gas off when they learnt the likely cause of the explosion.

The area's member of parliament David Morris said his "thoughts and prayers" were with local residents. "Thank you to all of the emergency services who are currently on the scene," he added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Earthquake Police Parliament Twitter Died Wife Young David Gas Sunday Family All From

Recent Stories

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

10 minutes ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

2 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million

4 hours ago

Local Press: Our children are battling their own h ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.