UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Childbirths Drop 6.5 Pct In February

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Childbirths drop 6.5 pct in February

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of babies born in South Korea dropped 6.5 percent in February from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday, in the latest evidence underscoring the low birthrate that has plagued Korea's economy for more than a decade.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed that 22,854 infants were born in February, compared with 25,772 tallied in the same month of 2019.

It marks the lowest number of newborns for any February since the statistics agency started compiling monthly data on newborns in 1981.

In the first two months of this year, 49,672 babies were born in South Korea, also down 6.1 percent from a year ago.

South Korea's total fertility rate hit an all-time low in 2019, a clear sign of its population decline down the road.

The country's total fertility rate, which refers to the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, came to 0.92 last year, down from 0.98 a year earlier.

Last year marked the second consecutive year for the rate to fall below 1. South Korea was the only member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that had a total fertility rate below 1.

The 2019 figure is far below the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea's population stable at 51 million. It is also a sharp drop from the 4.53 in 1970, when the government began to compile related data.

The crude birthrate -- the number of births per 1,000 people per year -- also came to a new low of 5.9 in 2019, down from the previous year's 6.4

Related Topics

Road Same South Korea February Women 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

LG unveils specs of new smartphone

9 minutes ago

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for Cor ..

25 minutes ago

Anwar Masood's wife Siddiqa Anwar passes away

47 minutes ago

UAE wages war on tiny scourge threatening date pal ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 301 deaths after 14079 cases of C ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 28, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.