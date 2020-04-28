Childbirths drop 6.5 pct in February

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of babies born in South Korea dropped 6.5 percent in February from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday, in the latest evidence underscoring the low birthrate that has plagued Korea's economy for more than a decade.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed that 22,854 infants were born in February, compared with 25,772 tallied in the same month of 2019.

It marks the lowest number of newborns for any February since the statistics agency started compiling monthly data on newborns in 1981.

In the first two months of this year, 49,672 babies were born in South Korea, also down 6.1 percent from a year ago.

South Korea's total fertility rate hit an all-time low in 2019, a clear sign of its population decline down the road.

The country's total fertility rate, which refers to the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, came to 0.92 last year, down from 0.98 a year earlier.

Last year marked the second consecutive year for the rate to fall below 1. South Korea was the only member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that had a total fertility rate below 1.

The 2019 figure is far below the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea's population stable at 51 million. It is also a sharp drop from the 4.53 in 1970, when the government began to compile related data.

The crude birthrate -- the number of births per 1,000 people per year -- also came to a new low of 5.9 in 2019, down from the previous year's 6.4