Children can get long COVID-19 in unexpected ways: CNN

WASHINGTON, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) --:When children have got a mild case of COVID-19, they could probably develop long COVID-19. But experts say it's not clear how many children go on to develop long COVID-19, as there's not enough research on it in this age group, according to a report by CNN on Friday.

Currently, there are no specific tests for long COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 13 million children have tested positive for COVID-19, CNN quoted the American academy of Pediatrics as saying. Studies suggest that between 2 percent and 10 percent of those children will develop long COVID-19, but the number may be larger.

"I personally believe that this is a very much an undiagnosed issue," Dr. Sara Kristen Sexson Tejtel, who helps lead a long COVID-19 pediatric clinic at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, was quoted as saying.