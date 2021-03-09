UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Can't See Future In Syria After 10 Years Of War: Charity

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Children can't see future in Syria after 10 years of war: charity

Beirut, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Many Syrian children, both inside and outside the country, cannot imagine a future in their homeland as the conflict there enters its 11th year, a charity said Tuesday.

"This 10-year war has cost Syria's young people their childhoods," Save the Children's regional director Jeremy Stoner said.

"Protracted conflict has led to fear and pessimism about children's ability to build their lives in a country scarred by war," he said in a statement.

Syria's war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Between November and December 2020, Save the Children interviewed 1,900 displaced children and their caregivers inside Syria and across Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and the Netherlands.

On average, 86 percent of surveyed Syrian refugee children said they would not want to return to their country of origin, the British charity said, citing a report it published marking the anniversary.

"I don't want to go back there. I don't want to go back and live in Syria again.

I don't want to stay in Lebanon either," Nada, a 17-year-old Syrian refugee living in northern Lebanon, was quoted as saying.

"No matter where I go, if we go to school, they bully us and tell us they don't want us." Inside Syria, one in three displaced children surveyed said they would rather live in another country, the non-governmental organisation reported.

They include Lara, a seven-year-old who lives in a displacement camp in northwestern Syria.

"After 10 years, our future became all about war," she was quoted as saying.

"I wish to live in any country other than Syria, where it's safe and there are schools and toys." More than 8.5 million Syrian children are dependent on assistance inside Syria and in neighbouring countries, says the United Nations child agency UNICEF.

Up to 60 percent of children are unable to consistently access or afford adequate food inside Syria, and more than half are missing out on school, the UN says.

Of almost 5.6 million registered Syrian refugees outside the country, more than one million children have been born in exile, it says.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Turkey Young Lebanon Netherlands November December 2020 All Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

8 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

8 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

10 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

10 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

9 hours ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.