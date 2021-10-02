UrduPoint.com

Children Dying Of Malnutrition In Afghanistan: Officials

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 08:10 PM

Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan: officials

Kabul, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Children are dying of starvation in Afghanistan, local and international sources said Saturday, following warnings that a million youngsters there could face life-threatening malnutrition by the end of the year.

In Ghor, one of the affected provinces, at least 17 children among those who made it to hospital have died from malnutrition in the last six months, the province's public health director Mullah Mohammad Ahmadi told AFP.

Almost 300 have been treated for the effects of hunger.

Hundreds of children are at risk of starvation in central parts of the country, he said.

A spokesman for the United Nations children's agency in Afghanistan said he could not confirm the number of deaths in Ghor but feared "a lot of children are paying the ultimate price".

UNICEF's Salam Al-Janabi said the agency's monitoring network had been disrupted and was relying on anecdotal reports, but "we are very painfully aware that this is something we are on the brink of, or in the middle of".

The effects of drought, soaring food prices and job losses have been compounded by international aid and financing all but grinding to a halt.

The UN has warned that by the end of the year one million children under the age of five in Afghanistan are expected to need treatment for life-threatening "acute severe malnutrition", while another 3.3 million will be suffering from acute malnutrition.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Drought Died Job Price All From Million

Recent Stories

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest ..

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea: NCM

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

2 hours ago
 Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President ..

Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President of IAF

3 hours ago
 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will ..

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help India, UAE to serve large ..

3 hours ago
 Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

3 hours ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.