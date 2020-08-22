Children over 12 should follow same mask rules as adults: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization on Friday recommended that children over 12 should wear masks in the same contexts as adults in the bid to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.

"Children aged 12 and over should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults, in particular when they cannot guarantee at least a one-metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area," the UN health agency said in fresh guidelines developed in cooperation with UNICEF.