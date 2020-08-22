UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Over 12 Should Follow Same Mask Rules As Adults: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Children over 12 should follow same mask rules as adults: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization on Friday recommended that children over 12 should wear masks in the same contexts as adults in the bid to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN health agency, in cooperation with UNICEF, published fresh guidance Friday on when it is appropriate for children to wear masks to impede the spread of the coronavirus crisis.

The two UN agencies had convened a group of experts to review the limited data available on children's contribution to the spread of COVID-19, as well as on the benefits of mask-wearing by children.

Based on those findings, as well as considerations surrounding children's developmental needs, they said the advice varied in different age groups.

WHO thus recommends that "children aged 12 and over should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults, in particular when they cannot guarantee at least a one-metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area.

" The document acknowledged that much remains unknown about to what degree children contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But it said that while there is some limited evidence that young children may have lower susceptibility to infection compared to adults, data indicated that teenagers "may play a more active role in transmission than younger children".

The UN agencies said that children under five should not wear a mask.

"This is based on the safety and overall interest of the child and the capacity to appropriately use a mask with minimal assistance," they said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Young Same May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

49 minutes ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

1 hour ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

1 hour ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

1 hour ago

Mali Opposition Leader Sent Letters to Family for ..

1 hour ago

Ebola cases climb to 100 in latest DR Congo outbre ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.