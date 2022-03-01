Chile approves electromobility scheme to spur development

SANTIAGO, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Chile's government has approved a new nationwide electromobility strategy to speed up sustainable development.

"This is a national policy that draws up a roadmap to move towards the development of sustainable transportation, with direct benefits for citizens, and will also let us reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels," Deputy Energy Minister Francisco Lopez said in a statement.

The plan's Primary goal is to push exclusively zero-emission light and medium vehicles to the market by 2035, including public transit vehicles and major mobile machinery.

The Energy Ministry will lead and monitor the implementation of the strategy, which will also be updated every five years.

Chile is aiming for 100-percent electric public transportation by 2040 and carbon neutrality by 2050.