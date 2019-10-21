Chile authorities extend curfew for second night after new clashes: official

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Chilean authorities on Sunday extended a curfew for a second consecutive night in the capital Santiago after new clashes during a wave of unrest over price hikes and social inequality.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew goes into effect from 7:00 pm (2200 GMT), after which people should "be calm and all in their homes," said top defense official General Javier Iturriaga.

Iturriaga was appointed head of national defense by President Sebastian Pinera on Friday as he declared a state of emergency over the unrest.