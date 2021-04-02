UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile, Bolivia, Close Borders, Peru Locks Down In Covid Battle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Chile, Bolivia, close borders, Peru locks down in Covid battle

Santiago, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chile closed all its borders for the month of April, Bolivia shuttered its frontier with Brazil and Peru went into Easter lockdown Thursday as South America moved to brake a quickening coronavirus pandemic.

Chile's government said it would batten down the hatches starting next Monday while it seeks to speed up its vaccination campaign.

The measure came as Chile recorded its highest daily infection rate, 7,830, since the pandemic began.

The country passed the mark of a million reported infections (1,003,406 in total), with 23,328 deaths recorded since March last year.

The country's intensive care units are 95 percent full, and government spokesman Jaime Bellolio said Thursday: "We urgently need to make an additional effort, because we are in a very critical moment of the pandemic." Neighboring Peru, for its part, entered a four-day national lockdown for the Easter weekend.

The streets of Lima were quiet with little other than food shops and pharmacies open, while restaurants were limited to take-aways and home deliveries.

Peruvians have lived under a daily curfew for the last 13 months, along with a ban on public gatherings, though this has not stopped politicians from amassing supporters for campaign events ahead of April 11 presidential elections.

Peru's average daily infection rate last week exceeded 9,000, with about 200 fatalities every 24 hours for a total of more than 52,000 deaths to date.

The country has a ban in place until April 15 on all flights from Brazil, Britain or South Africa to try and prevent virus variants from these countries entering its territory.

Bolivia said Thursday it would close its border with Brazil for at least a week from Friday, and place under lockdown border towns where the Brazil virus variant had been identified.

Bolivia has reported 12,257 coronavirus deaths out of more than 272,000 recorded infections in a population of 11.5 million, and hopes to vaccinate its adult population by September.

In terms of vaccination, Chile is one of the best-performing countries in the world with seven million of its 19 million population having received at least one shot, and 24 percent of the population with the two doses required for immunity.

In Peru, with a population of 33 million, some 570,000 people have received a shot.

South America has been hard hit by a new pandemic wave with Brazil at its epicenter. The country of 212 million people has seen the virus kill more than 66,000 people in March alone, for a total of over 320,000.

Related Topics

World Immunity Lima Brazil Bolivia Peru South Africa Chile Turkish Lira March April September Border All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

16 minutes ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

2 hours ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

3 hours ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

2 hours ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

2 hours ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.