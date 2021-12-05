Chile confirms first case of Omicron variant

Santiago, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Chile said Saturday it had found its first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in a traveler who arrived late last month from Ghana.

The traveler had provided proof of a negative PCR test, but an additional mandatory test upon arrival at the airport proved positive, health authorities in the Valparaiso region said in a statement.

They said the passenger, who was not identified, had had two rounds of Pfizer vaccine and appeared in good health. The person has been in isolation since arriving.

Other passengers on the same flight are being retested.

Covid-19 has claimed more than 38,000 lives in Chile to date.