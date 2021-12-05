UrduPoint.com

Chile Confirms First Case Of Omicron Variant

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Chile confirms first case of Omicron variant

Santiago, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Chile said Saturday it had found its first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in a traveler who arrived late last month from Ghana.

The traveler had provided proof of a negative PCR test, but an additional mandatory test upon arrival at the airport proved positive, health authorities in the Valparaiso region said in a statement.

They said the passenger, who was not identified, had had two rounds of Pfizer vaccine and appeared in good health. The person has been in isolation since arriving.

Other passengers on the same flight are being retested.

Covid-19 has claimed more than 38,000 lives in Chile to date.

Related Topics

Valparaiso Same Chile Ghana From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

28 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

58 minutes ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

1 hour ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

1 hour ago
 President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, g ..

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

1 hour ago
 Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for compre ..

Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for comprehensive commission on inhuman ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.