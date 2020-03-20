Chile Congress agrees to postpone referendum to October 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Chile's Congress on Thursday agreed to postpone to October 25 a constitutional referendum to allow the country time to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate speaker Adriana Munoz said the leaders of the main political parties agreed on the need to postpone the referendum, seen as key to ending the country's months-long social crisis.

A decree formalizing the measure by President Sebastian Pinera is expected to be a formality, as he had asked Congress to consider postponing the referendum until after September.