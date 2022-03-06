UrduPoint.com

Chile Creates National Park To Save Glaciers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Chile creates national park to save glaciers

Santiago, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Chile said Saturday it is creating a vast national park to protect hundreds of glaciers that are melting due to climate change.

The new National Glacier Park will cover 75,000 hectares of Andes mountain land about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the capital Santiago, President Sebastian Pinera said at a ceremony announcing its creation.

"We are managing to protect 368 glaciers," the president said.

These masses of permanent ice hold 32 times more water than a reservoir that serves the capital city's seven million people, the president added.

A recent study by the University of Chile said glaciers in the central part of the country, which includes the new park, are shrinking due to global warming.

Pinera said establishing the park is "a fundamental step that our country is taking to combat the destruction of nature."It will also help preserve flora native to mountain terrain and animals likes pumas and foxes.

Chile is among the world's top 10 countries as measured by glacier surface area, the government says. Others include Canada, the United States, China and Russia.

Related Topics

World Water Russia China Canada Santiago Chile United States From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

1 hour ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

2 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

2 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

2 hours ago
 Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's ..

Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's name during Ukraine applause

2 hours ago
 Iran welcomes Saudi crown prince's remarks on ties ..

Iran welcomes Saudi crown prince's remarks on ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>