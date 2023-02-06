Chile forest fire toll rises, hundreds left homeless

(@FahadShabbir)

Concepción, Chile, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Forest fires have killed 24 people, injured nearly 1,000 and destroyed 800 homes in five days as a blistering heat wave grips south-central Chile, authorities said Sunday.

Fueled by strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), hundreds of fires have razed some 270,000 hectares in a region about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital Santiago.

The toll increased by one since Saturday with the death of a person who was being treated for injuries in hospital, said interior ministry official Manuel Monsalve.

The fatalities included one firefighter as well as two crew members of a helicopter that crashed on Friday.

Monsalve also reported 997 people with fire-related injuries, 26 of them in serious condition.

Eight firefighters are among the injured.

There were scenes of devastation Sunday in areas surrounded by burning forests, with farming plots reduced to ashes, dead animals and rural people who lost everything overnight.

"It was hell," Maria Ines, a 55-year-old social worker in Santa Juana in the hard-hit Biobio region told AFP after numerous houses were razed by the flames.

"It is a miracle that some of the houses were spared," she said, but "now we are afraid that the fire will return.... Where will we find refuge? Where? How?" Miguel Angel Henriquez, a 58-year-old farmer from Santa Juana in the same region, told AFP that he saw a neighbor brave the flames to try and rescue some of his animals. "He did not come out. I yelled at him to come out of the fire, but he didn't listen." A woman from El Santo, in the municipality of Tome, described that "most of the houses" in her settlement were burnt.

"The people did not manage to save anything, they left with what they wore, because the fire advanced very quickly."President Gabriel Boric attended the wake of a firefighter in the town of Coronel, telling mourners: "The whole of Chile cries with you. I am here to tell you that you are not alone."