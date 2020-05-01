UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile International Aranguiz Signs New Leverkusen Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Chile international Aranguiz signs new Leverkusen deal

Berlin, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Bayer Leverkusen announced Friday that Chile midfielder Charles Aranguiz has agreed a three-year contract extension with the club until 2023.

Aranguiz, 31, has made over 100 Bundesliga appearances since joining from Brazilian side Internacional in 2015. His current deal was due to run out in June.

"We have had many good conversations with Charles in the past few weeks, whose wish to stay was absolutely what we wanted. Charles is a very important player for our team," said senior sports director Rudi Voeller.

"The fact that we have once again agreed on a long-term contract underlines the full conviction of everyone involved and the mutual trust."Leverkusen were fifth in the Bundesliga when the league was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've had a wonderful time here and I'll give my all for us to achieve something great in the next three years," said Aranguiz. "This season would be good if it hopefully gets going again soon."

Related Topics

Sports Chile June 2015 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia Confirms 7th Death From Coronavirus-Relate ..

20 minutes ago

Ex-Member of Merkel's Party to Run in German Parli ..

20 minutes ago

Zimbabwean President Extends Quarantine for 2 Week ..

20 minutes ago

Domestic Violence Cases in New York Rise By 30% in ..

20 minutes ago

Communications curbs violating fundamental rights ..

20 minutes ago

Over 700 under quarantine in Multan after 2424 lea ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.