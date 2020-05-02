Chile international Aranguiz signs new Leverkusen deal

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Bayer Leverkusen announced Friday that Chile midfielder Charles Aranguiz has agreed a three-year contract extension with the club until 2023.

Aranguiz, 31, has made over 100 Bundesliga appearances since joining from Brazilian side Internacional in 2015. His current deal was due to run out in June.

"We have had many good conversations with Charles in the past few weeks, whose wish to stay was absolutely what we wanted. Charles is a very important player for our team," said senior sports director Rudi Voeller.

"The fact that we have once again agreed on a long-term contract underlines the full conviction of everyone involved and the mutual trust."Leverkusen were fifth in the Bundesliga when the league was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've had a wonderful time here and I'll give my all for us to achieve something great in the next three years," said Aranguiz. "This season would be good if it hopefully gets going again soon."