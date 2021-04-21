UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Lawmakers Approve Euthanasia Bill, Now To Senate

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:40 AM

Chile lawmakers approve euthanasia bill, now to Senate

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Chile's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow euthanasia for adults, a major step in the largely Catholic, pro-life Latin America.

The bill still requires approval by the Senate.

Brought to parliament seven years ago by center-left opposition lawmakers, the bill would give terminal patients the right to decide how to end their life -- whether in palliative care or with euthanasia.

The right could only be invoked by people 18 or over with "an incurable, irreversible and progressive disease, with no possibility of response to curative treatments and with a limited lifespan," states the document unanimously approved on Tuesday.

The patient has to be conscious and in their right mind to demand the euthanasia, or have left a living will explicitly stating their desire previously.

Among South and Central American countries, Colombia is the only one where euthanasia has been decriminalized, since 1997.

In Mexico, a patient or family member can ask for life not to be prolonged by artificial means, while Uruguay's Congress has been discussing a euthanasia bill.

In February, a Peruvian court in a once-off ruling ordered the government to respect the wishes of a polio-stricken woman to be allowed to die.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Colombia Mexico Uruguay February Congress Women Family Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

8 hours ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

10 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

11 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.