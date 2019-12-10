Chile military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A military plane with 38 people aboard disappeared Monday after taking off from the south of the country for a base in Antarctica, the Chilean Air Force said.

"A C-130 Hercules aircraft took off at 16:55 (19:55 GMT) from the city of Punta Arenas to the President Eduardo Frei Antarctic Base... 38 people are traveling," the Air Force said in a statement.