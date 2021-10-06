UrduPoint.com

Chile Opposition Accuses President After Pandora Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:20 AM

Chile opposition accuses president after Pandora report

Santiago, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Opposition lawmakers in Chile said Tuesday they will present a parliamentary charge that could lead to the removal of President Sebastian Pinera, whom the Pandora papers investigation accused of having links to the sale of a mining company by his children's company.

"All the opposition benches have agreed to initiate a constitutional indictment against President Sebastian Pinera," Jaime Naranjo, a deputy from the Socialist Party, told the press in Congress, flanked by other parliamentarians.

A constitutional indictment aims to establish the responsibility of a senior public official. If successful, this one could lead to the removal of Pinera, six weeks before the first round of the presidential election.

Jaime Bellolio, a minister and spokesman for the Presidency, dismissed the charge as "an accusation based on a lie, solely based on short-term political and electoral reasons that shatter the idea of democracy." In lower house, which will vote on the admissibility of the accusation, the opposition can count on the necessary half of the 155 potential votes plus one to approve it.

It would then go to the Senate -- where the political forces are more balanced -- which will act as a jury, and where the vote of two-thirds of the 43 senators is required.

Pinera found himself at the center of controversy after an investigation by the Chilean media outlets LaBot and CIPER, which are part of the Pandora Papers, a vast trove of reports on the hidden wealth of world leaders researched by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The investigation linked him to the 2010 sale of the mining company Dominga through a company owned by his children, to businessman Carlos Delano -- a close friend of the president -- for $152 million.

It said a large part of the operation was carried out in the British Virgin Islands.

In addition, it said a controversial clause was included that made the last payment of the business conditional on "not establishing an area of environmental protection in the area of operations of the mining company, as demanded by environmental groups." That decision falls within the remit of the Chilean president.

"The motives and grounds for this accusation will be based on having infringed the principle of probity (which obliges public officials to perform honestly and loyally) and also for seriously compromising the honor of the country," Naranjo said.

Pinera denied the accusations and any possible conflict of interest, noting that all his assets were placed under a blind trust from the time of his first presidency (2010-2014) and that the courts had cleared him of any crime after an investigation in 2017.

While the prosecutor's office said it was analyzing the reports, the Internal Revenue Service said it was "collecting all the new information available to determine if there is any type of breach or violation of current tax regulations."The opposition will present the constitutional accusation next week and hopes it to be voted on in the lower chamber before November 21, when the first round of the presidential elections takes place.

Related Topics

Election Senate World Business Democracy Vote Company Sale Delano Lead Chile Chamber November Congress 2017 Media All From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

8 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

8 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

8 hours ago
 Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy ..

Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy transition in Small Island De ..

8 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039 ..

Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039;s Innovation Gallery after VP ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.